Love has triumphed! Princess Mako of Japan will finally be able to get married

Princess Mako of Japan should finally be able to marry her boyfriend by the end of the year, and even move to the United States with him. A radical change placed under the sign of love.

Love always wins ! Princess Mako of Japan, niece of Emperor Naruhito and eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito of Akishino, should finally marry boyfriend Kei Komuro by the end of the year, according to a government source reported by The Japan Times. This beautiful news was eagerly awaited by the admirers of the young couple because many Japanese unfortunately did not see this marriage favorably, given their hostility towards Kei Komuro.

However, the marriage would risk being celebrated differently because of the health crisis. The two lovebirds could thus not to have a traditional ceremony or ritual of imperial family, which would be a first since the post-war period. The newspaper recalled for the occasion what these famous rites were, so important for the Japanese: “The rites are an official engagement ceremony called Nosai no Gi, in which the families of future spouses exchange gifts, and a Choken no Gi ceremony to formally meet the Emperor and Empress before marriage.”

The young married couple is expected to move to the United States afterwards

Following the wedding, the two bride and groom should move to the United States, and more precisely to new York. Indeed, Kei Komuro had gone to further his education there, earned a law degree from Fordham University in New York in May and passed the state bar exam in July, as reported once by more The Japan Times, who later specifies: “The result of the examination will be announced by mid-December and he should find a job in a law firm in the United States.” Mako is a graduate of the English University of Leicester in museography.

Two big stages thus await the happy and loving couple, and surely announce the arrival of very beautiful days.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge