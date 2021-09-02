Love has triumphed! Princess Mako of Japan will finally be able to get married

Princess Mako of Japan should finally be able to marry her boyfriend by the end of the year, and even move to the United States with him. A radical change placed under the sign of love.
Love always wins ! Princess Mako of Japan, niece of Emperor Naruhito and eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito of Akishino, should finally marry boyfriend Kei Komuro by the end of the year, according to a government source reported by The Japan Times. This beautiful news was eagerly awaited by the admirers of the young couple because many Japanese unfortunately did not see this marriage favorably, given their hostility towards Kei Komuro.
However, the marriage would risk being celebrated differently because of the health crisis. The two lovebirds could thus not to have a traditional ceremony or ritual of imperial family, which would be a first since the post-war period. The newspaper recalled for the occasion what these famous rites were, so important for the Japanese: “The rites are an official engagement ceremony called Nosai no Gi, in which the families of future spouses exchange gifts, and a Choken no Gi ceremony to formally meet the Emperor and Empress before marriage.”
The young married couple is expected to move to the United States afterwards
Following the wedding, the two bride and groom should move to the United States, and more precisely to new York. Indeed, Kei Komuro had gone to further his education there, earned a law degree from Fordham University in New York in May and passed the state bar exam in July, as reported once by more The Japan Times, who later specifies: “The result of the examination will be announced by mid-December and he should find a job in a law firm in the United States.” Mako is a graduate of the English University of Leicester in museography.
Two big stages thus await the happy and loving couple, and surely announce the arrival of very beautiful days.
© SAM RYAN
2/21 –
Princess Mako
Imperial Princess Mako of Akishino at the 21st Tokyo Book Fair on July 2, 2014.
© SAM RYAN
3/21 –
Princess Mako
Imperial Princess Mako of Akishino at the 21st Tokyo Book Fair on July 2, 2014.
© Imperial Household Agency of Japan via Bestimage
4/21 –
Princess Mako
Prince Hisahito of Japan, who turns 10 (September 6, 2016) poses with his sisters Mako and Kako at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan on August 10, 2016.
© Imperial Household Agency of Japan via Bestimage
5/21 –
Princess Mako
Prince Hisahito of Japan, who turns 10 (September 6, 2016) poses with his sisters Mako and Kako at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan on August 10, 2016.
© Imperial Household Agency of Japan via Bestimage
6/21 –
Princess Mako
Princess Masako, Prince Naruhito, their daughter, Princess Aiko (2nd row Left), Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, Prince Fumihito of Akishino, Princess Kiko, and their children, from left to right at 2nd row, Princess Mako, Prince Hisahito and Princess Kako – Official photo of the Imperial Family of Japan for the New Year 2017 taken on November 28, 2016.
© Aflo
7/21 –
Princess Mako
Princess Mako of Akishino attends the Japan Open Tennis on October 8, 2017.
© Aflo
8/21 –
Princess Mako
Princess Mako of Akishino attends the Japan Open Tennis on October 8, 2017.
© Imperial Household Agency of Japan via Bestimage
9/21 –
Princess Mako
Emperor of Japan Akihito and Empress of Japan Michiko pose with Prince Naruhito, his wife Princess Masako, their daughter Princess Aiko, Prince Akishino, his wife Princess Kiko and their children Princess Mako and Prince Hisahito – Photo of the Japanese Imperial Family on New Years Eve in Tokyo, Japan on December 31, 2017.
© Aflo
10/21 –
Princess Mako
Greeting ceremony of the Emperor of Japan from the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on January 2, 2018.
© Imperial Household Agency of Japan via Bestimage
11/21 –
Princess Mako
Japanese Prince Akishino poses with his wife Princess Kiko and their children Princess Mako, Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito at their residence in Tokyo on November 30, 2018.
© Imperial Household Agency of Japan via Bestimage
12/21 –
Princess Mako
New Years photo of the Imperial Family of Japan, Prince Naruhito, Emperor Akihito, Empress Michiko, Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, Princess Mako, Princess Aiko, Prince Hisahito and Princess Kako.
© Aflo
13/21 –
Princess Mako
Princess Kako, Princess Mako and Princess Kiko – Emperor Naruhito’s first public appearance at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on May 4, 2019.
© Aflo
14/21 –
Princess Mako
Princess Kako and Princess Mako – Emperor Naruhito’s first public appearance at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on May 4, 2019.
© Aflo
15/21 –
Princess Mako
First public appearance of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, May 4, 2019.
© Aflo
16/21 –
Princess Mako
Princess Mako, Kako – First public appearance of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on May 4, 2019.
© Aflo
17/21 –
Princess Mako
Princess of Japan Mako and Princess of Japan Kako – The Japanese Imperial Family during New Year’s greetings at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Jan.2, 2020.
© Aflo
18/21 –
Princess Mako
Prince of Japan Akishino, Princess of Japan Kiko, Princess of Japan Mako and Princess of Japan Kako – The Japanese Imperial Family during New Year’s greetings at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan on January 2, 2020.
© Aflo
19/21 –
Princess Mako
Princess of Japan Mako and Princess of Japan Kako – The Japanese Imperial Family during New Year’s greetings at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Jan.2, 2020.
© Imperial Household Agency of Japan via Bestimage
20/21 –
Princess Mako
New Year photo of the Imperial Family of Japan, Prince Naruhito, Emperor Akihito, Empress Michiko, Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, Princess Mako, Princess Aiko, Prince Hisahito and Princess Kako.
© Aflo
21/21 –
Princess Mako
The new emperor of Japan delivered his very first public speech on Saturday, May 4, to a crowd of tens of thousands. He appealed for world peace.