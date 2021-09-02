Luscious Virginie Efira in Venice with her bare shoulders and her atypical split neckline

It is a splendid and lovely Virginie Efira who made her arrival at the Venice Film Festival. Indeed, the actress is dressed in a magnificent dress, highlighting her bare shoulders and her magnificent neckline.

From September 1 to 11, Venice will become the epicenter of world cinema. Indeed, the Italian city is organizing the 78th edition of the Mostra. And to represent France, who better than Isabelle Huppert and Virginie Efira! Indeed, the latter arrived in Venice on Tuesday August 31 to attend an evening organized by the magazine Variety. The opportunity to attend the awards ceremony of Alberto Barbera, a very famous film critic. But what has been widely noticed is the outfit of the French actress, member of the jury of the festival, which has melted more than one.

Indeed, Virginie Efira wore a magnificent black dress with bare shoulders and split neckline, highlighting its silhouette. An originality which has the gift of drawing attention to the actress. A special outfit to represent the tricolor colors in a city that will host no less than two haute couture fashion shows from the house of Dolce & Gabbana. His outfits will therefore be scrutinized to the letter., she who claimed to have been the target of jokes and sometimes very humiliating criticism.

“How much is it, Virginie?”

Indeed, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Virginie Efira revealed what she experienced during her adolescence: “I remember a math teacher who joked, ‘How much is it, Virginie?’. I also laughed to show off. It was almost normal. I revisited these places of humiliation. These memories became moments of trouble much later. The past shed light on other things. I learned to change the perception of what has been experienced as shame, pain, to alleviate the feeling of shame. gravity “, she said. Amazing revelations when we see the woman she has become! But Virginie Efira has also been the victim of criticisms which are still struggling to pass.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge