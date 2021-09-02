Macron backs Blanquer after controversial remarks

Emmanuel Macron and his Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, during a visit to a school in Marseille, September 2, 2021. DANIEL COLE / AFP

Asked about Jean-Michel Blanquer’s statements about the back-to-school allowance (ARS) which he said would sometimes be used to “Buy flat screens”, Emmanuel Macron went in the direction of his Minister of Education, Thursday, September 2, in Marseille.

“We would be blind or naive to think that all of what each household receives in back-to-school allowance is donated to buy supplies or children’s books. [Ce n’est] not true, and we all know it, argued the President of the Republic after visiting a school in a popular district of Marseille. We build things well when we base ourselves on a lucid and truthful observation. There are, like everywhere, people who do things right, and there are always people who [ne] not doing it right and not using the money [pour ce à quoi il est destiné]. ”

On France 3, Sunday, Mr. Blanquer had judged “Interesting” the proposal of the deputy MoDem Perrine Goulet to pay the ARS in the form of a voucher. This idea deserves“To be studied”, said the Minister of Education, before adding: “We know very well, if we face it, that sometimes there are larger purchases of flat screens in September than at other times. ”





“No stigma”

The Head of State also returned to this bill on Thursday morning in Marseille. “There should be no stigma”, but it is important that “Parliamentarians check that taxpayers’ money is going to the right place, (…) I think it’s public health ”, he continued, warning: “We must not enter into a system of social control where there is a form of mistrust that is established with regard to families. ”

Mr. Blanquer’s statements had quickly been widely criticized in the political and trade union classes. For the ecologist MEP Yannick Jadot, the words of the Minister of Education are “Totally irresponsible”. “All the studies which have been carried out by Medicare, by family allowances, by its own ministry dispute this assertion”, according to which the ARS would be spent for purposes other than supplies, assured the ecologist, Tuesday, on LCI, pointing “Cynicism and contempt” from part of the government to “The popular classes”.

In a statement, the teachers’ union SE-UNSA also denounced “Suspicion towards precarious families” while “The purchases linked to the ARS are in their vast majority related to the set objective”.

An allowance for three million families

The back-to-school allowance, which helps parents with low incomes pay for school bags and other supplies, was paid in August to three million families. Allocated under conditions of resources, the ARS amounts this year to 370.31 euros for children aged 6 to 10, to 390.74 euros for children from 11 to 14 years old, and to 404.28 euros for children aged 6 to 10. adolescents aged 15 to 18.

And according to a study by the Family allowance published in 2014, and marked by Release, the organization, which was based on figures from 2013, claimed that “Almost all (99%) of the beneficiaries [de l’ARS avait] bought school supplies and 95% of clothes ”.