Macron is slightly ahead of Le Pen in first and second rounds, poll finds

Emmanuel Macron currently appears as the winner of the first round of the

presidential 2022, just in front of Marine Le Pen. A Harris Interactive * survey for Challenges published this Wednesday gives the outgoing president the winner, regardless of the candidates who will run on the right or on the left.

In the event ofa candidacy from Xavier Bertrand, the latter would obtain 16% of the voting intentions (stable compared to the previous week), with Emmanuel Macron at 24% and Marine Le Pen at 23%, specifies the barometer. If Valérie Pécresse launched, she would get 14% (+1 point), with Emmanuel Macron at 26% and Marine Le Pen at 24%. Finally, tested for the first time,

Eric Ciotti, surprise candidate for a right-wing primary, would only get 6% of the vote, with Emmanuel Macron at 30% and Marine Le Pen at 26%. The other candidates of the right, Michel Barnier, Philippe Juvin, and Denis Payre, have not been tested by the polling institute.





Jean-Luc Mélenchon would gather 12% of the votes

In the second round, the outgoing President of the Republic would always be ahead of the President of the RN, with 55% of the votes against 45%. These levels have been stable since the end of June. In 2017, the first had counted 66.1% of the vote, the second 33.9%.

On the left, the leader of the Insoumis Jean-Luc Mélenchon would gather 12% of the votes (+1 point) and 13% if Arnaud Montebourg (5%) presented himself in place of Anne Hidalgo. The mayor of Paris remains just in front of the MEP EELV Yannick Jadot (7% for the Socialist against 6% for the MEP), whatever the scenario. Other candidates for the primary of the Greens, the mayor of Grenoble, Eric Piolle, and the former number two of EELV, Sandrine Rousseau, were not tested.