Macron slammed for showing McFly and Carlito photo before Samuel Paty tribute

Emmanuel Macron is the target of criticism this Thursday, after his video for the start of the school year. In it, the head of state pays tribute to the professor murdered last year, shortly after showing a photo of two comedians YouTubers.

The presidential message broadcast for the start of the school year was not to everyone’s liking. In a short video published this Thursday on social networks, Emmanuel Macron wanted to address French pupils, students and teachers on the occasion of the resumption of classes to wish them a “good start”.

But in this video facing the camera recorded in Marseille, Emmanuel Macron briefly shows a portrait of the two star youtubers McFly and Carlito to call on young people to be vaccinated and to respect barrier gestures. Then a few seconds later, the head of state said to have “a special thought” for Samuel Paty, the teacher who was beheaded in October 2020 after showing caricatures of Muhammad to his students in the Val d’Oise.

The presentation of this photo was in fact the response to a bet launched by the two YouTubers last May, on the occasion of an anecdotes competition for a video shot at the Élysée Palace. The two comedians had given Emmanuel Macron as a pledge to show a portrait of them during his speech on July 14.

A mixture of genres deemed “indecent”

“I have a special thought for the parents and colleagues of Samuel Paty,” he says at the end of a short video. “No one has forgotten” this tragedy, which “reminds us how much the beautiful teaching profession is at the heart of the nation, of our pact for our children and all of us,” he added.

A mixture of genres that has not been unanimous, on the networks, within the associative world as within the political class. “I rarely comment on the communication from the President of the Republic, but to wish us a good return with a tribute to Samuel Paty while holding the portrait of McFly and Carlito in his hands, I find that monstrous”, for example reacted on Twitter Jean-Rémi Girard, the president of the national union of high schools and colleges (SNALC).





Several right-wing and far-right elected officials deemed “indecent” that, in the same video, the president pays tribute to Samuel Paty and presents the portrait of yououtubers.

“To pay homage to the late professor Samuel Paty, assassinated by Islamism, while exposing the photo of two puppets from YouTube as part of a schoolboy bet: words fail to qualify this level of indecency and disrespect”, reacted Marine Le Pen, president of the National Rally on Twitter, before adding: “the teachers deserve a sincere and respectful thought on this return to school day, they who work in increasingly difficult conditions. Samuel Paty is in everyone’s minds today”.

“Indecency at its peak, Macron evokes Samuel Paty with a photo of McFly and Carlito. The at the same time is a shipwreck!”, Wrote the deputy LR Eric Ciotti for his part, while the senator LR Valérie Boyer castigated ” the indecency of at the same time “.

At the end of the video, Emmanuel Macron addresses students who feel “a little anguish on the morning of the start of the school year”. “I hope that this anxiety will be dispelled tonight. Good luck,” he concludes.

Samuel Paty, 47, was beheaded on October 16 near his college in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines) by Abdoullakh Anzorov, a young Chechen refugee who accused him of having shown caricatures of Muhammad to his students.