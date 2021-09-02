[MAJ Bis] Amazon’s upcoming MMORPG New World would turn some RTX 3090s and other maps into luxury paperweight

While the first MMORPG, is currently in the test phase via a firm beta, here is some rather disturbing information:players report, especially on Reddit and social networks, that their graphics cardis. Currently, it is mainly feedback on maps, but let’s not cry wolf before learning more about this subject.

On the other hand, many players also put forward a maddening consumption of their card, with particularly high temperatures.



/>



If you were interested in a test of the future MMORPG, be careful depending on your configuration while waiting for a possible feedback from the developers and the parties concerned.

Update of the news of July 21, 2021 : It seems that new cards brickes are listed among which we find the AMD RX590, 6800, 6800XT, 6900XT and NVIDIA 3080Ti, thus adding to the side of 3090 graves on the battlefield. That said so much AMAZON nevertheless communicated on the subject:





Hundreds of thousands of people played in the New World Closed Beta yesterday, with millions of total hours played. Weve received a few reports of players using high-performance graphics cards experiencing hardware failure when playing New World. New World makes standard DirectX calls as provided by the Windows API. We have seen no indication of widespread issues with 3090s, either in the beta or during our many months of alpha testing. The New World Closed Beta is safe to play. In order to further reassure players, we will implement a patch today that caps frames per second on our menu screen. Were grateful for the support New World is receiving from players around the world, and will keep listening to their feedback throughout Beta and beyond.

See the translation: Yesterday, hundreds of thousands of people played New World’s Firm Beta, with millions of hours of gameplay in total. We have had a few reports of players using high performance graphics cards experiencing hardware failure while playing New World. New World makes standard DirectX calls provided by the Windows API. We saw no indication of any general problems with the 3090, either in the beta version or during our many months of alpha testing. You can safely play the New World Firm Bta. To further reassure players, today we are going to implement a patch that limits frames per second on our menu screen. We are grateful for the support New World receives from players around the world, and we will continue to listen to their feedback throughout the beta and beyond.

Update of the news of July 22, 2021 : The graphics cards that have been most affected by the problem are the RTX 3090 from EVGA and the title ofAmazon could not be the only cause of the internal BBQ of the CG. Indeed, after investigation, EVGA noticed that a certain number of cards presented welds of lesser quality, in particular at the level of the fan controller, which caused the problems which we know. According to EVGA, less than 1% of cards produced in 2020 would be affected. The 2021 vintages do not have the problem.