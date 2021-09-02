malaise … guest of Télématin, the actor literally refuses to discuss his relationship with Julia Vignali

The film “A triumph” has just been released in theaters. In this feature film inspired by the true story of Jan Jönson, Kad Merad plays the role of a struggling actor who accepts to make ends meet, to lead a theater workshop in prison. Surprised by the inmates’ talents as an actor, he took it into his head to put on a play with them on the stage of a real theater. Then begins a formidable human adventure …

The 57-year-old actor is currently promoting the film by increasing its appearances on television sets. This Wednesday, September 1, he was therefore invited to the show “Télématin” and was interviewed by telephone by the two presenters of the program, namely Thomas Sotto and Julia Vignali … who is none other than his companion! Amused by the situation, Thomas Sotto tried to ask Kad Merad some intimate questions: “How is Julia, on a daily basis?” he asked. What I would like to do is debrief the show. But I didn’t have time to watch today … And I certainly wouldn’t tell you how it’s going at home, Thomas ” he replied.





“But doesn’t she wake you up at night? When she gets up, doesn’t she make too much noise?” Thomas Sotto then insisted in front of a hilarious Julia Vignali. To which Kad Merad replied: “No, not at all! I like this little alarm clock at 3:25 am. It reminds me that I still have night.”

Julia Vignali then spoke again to address her darling, laughing:“Alright, fingers crossed Kad Merad. I really like to call you Kad Merad.” Josiane Balasko, also a guest of the show, then launched: “Because you know each other in life?”. And the presenter responds: “We know each other a little, it’s the man I wake up every day at 3:25 am.”

Eleanor de la Fontaine