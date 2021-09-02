Malignant by James Wan: “A mixture of everything in my head as a director” – Actus Ciné

James Wan presents “Malignant”, his new horror film with personal accents, adapted from an original scenario, which mixes the slasher and the stories of monsters, and walks us between dream and reality.

If he did not realize Conjuring 3, James Wan is still back to horror in this year 2021. Between two opus of the Aquaman saga, the dad of Saw and Insidious signed Malignant, according to a scenario original.

Or the story of Madison, a young woman tormented by dreams in which she witnesses murders, before realizing that they have indeed taken place. How? ‘Or’ What ? Why ? The answer can be found in theaters, where the feature film was released on September 1, as James Wan talks with us about the inspirations and some secrets of filming his new feature film.

WARNING – The interview below contains some spoilers on the plot of “Malignant”, as it is difficult to talk about the film without mentioning some of its revelations. So please go your way if you have not seen it yet that you wish to know nothing before, to better come back later.

AlloCiné: What was your main inspiration for “Malignant”?

James wan : It’s not so easy for me to clearly present the film without revealing all the surprises. But in any case, everything starts from a real scientific concept presented to me by my wife, Ingrid Bisu, who wrote the story of Malignant and is also one of its producers. I was really intrigued by what she had found and the horrifying part of my mind immediately went to work.

I also wanted to go back to my more independent films, like Saw or Dead Silence, and especially since I was between the shootings of Aquaman 1 and 2. So it was, for me, a chance to let go as than pure horror film director. Because this story lends itself to a more visceral and more gory version of horror. This is not a PG-13 movie [interdit aux moins de 13 ans non accompagnés aux États-Unis, ndlr] but a version classified R [interdit aux moins de 17 ans non accompagnés aux États-Unis, ndrl], for fans of my early films.





I like to alternate between mainstream films with big budgets, and more independent films with more reasonable budgets. Obviously, Malignant’s budget has nothing to do with Saw’s, but we’re far from Aquaman’s! For me, it’s a combination of several different genres: it’s a bit of a slasher, a bit of a monster movie, there’s a bit of action, and it’s a psychological thriller too. It’s a mix of everything in my head as a director.

Looks like you took inspiration from the legendary case of Edward Mordrake as well.

It is certain that if you research the concept at the heart of Malignant, you will come across the urban legend ofEdward Mordrake [évoquée dans la saison 4 d’American Horror Story, ndlr]. But the real inspiration of the film is the medical concept of “teratom“.

We came across medical articles where patients thought they had a tumor in their brain or in their stomach. But when the doctors operated, to find out what it was, they found hair, teeth, or even eyes. It is in fact, each time, a twin who has been absorbed by the other dominant person. This idea of ​​having a twin inside is the true origin of Malignant and the creation of the character of Gabriel.

This film is really personal from my experience

And visually, how did you create Gabriel and his disjointed silhouette? With a mix of digital effects and contortionists?

Bringing Gabriel to life was quite a challenge. Writing the character in the script is one thing, but creating it visually was a real headache. The result is the fruit of the joint work of several ILM digital artists and animatronic specialists, but also of the real and physical performance of a contortionist: Marina Mazepa who is able to put herself in physical positions defying all logic. [elle a été découverte dans America’s Got Talent et a joué dans La Chapelle du Diable, sorti en juillet dans les salles françaises, ndlr].

She is the one who executed all of the character’s upside down movements. She wore an animatronic mask behind her head and was able to do, for real, almost any stunt you see in the movie. It’s breathtaking ! Digital effects are mostly used to dislocate its limbs and invert them. ILM has done an amazing job and I dare you not to believe it.

Can we see “Malignant” as the metaphor of our world with two faces? One turned towards chaos, the other towards peace and balance.

Well done, you have understood everything about the movie metaphor. Ingrid and I, while writing, were talking about this representation of life which has, in fact, two faces. And somewhere, we all have two faces as well: the one we present to the world and the one behind our head, which has a different view of things.

I would also say that the film is very relevant to our time, especially for the women who conceived it, like Ingrid, the screenwriter Akela Cooper or Annabelle Wallis who plays Madison. Because there is the idea that women, even today, are oppressed by men. This echoes the concept of Malignant where Gabriel tries to control his twin sister. Madison was also, at the beginning of the film, abused by her husband. So there is an idea of ​​tough women at the heart of Malignant.

Warner Bros. Pictures Madison (Annabelle Wallis) between dream and reality.



It is a film that also talks about “excising the cancer” which is in itself. What is the real cancer in society that we should get rid of forever?

It’s a good question. Since I lost my father to cancer, I would be the happiest person in the world if we could get rid of all medical cancers forever. And, somewhere, the idea of ​​this film has always grown with me since my childhood, following this death. I even wrote a comic book called “Malignant Man”.

So I feel like I am closing a chapter in my life. This movie is really personal from my experience, and I really hope that someday we will find cures for all these cancers that take away our loved ones.

Is “Malignant” the start of a new blockbuster James Wan franchise?

To be honest, I still don’t think in terms of franchise. But I try to make, every time, the best film possible. And if it’s a success and lends itself to it, of course I’m up for providing the conflicting adventures of Madison and Gabriel. Because, at the end, the film remains open to any possibility.

Will we one day see the convergence of all your horror universes? The equivalent of James Wan’s “Avengers” or “Justice League”?

(laughs) I can see that, yes: James Wan’s Avengers with Annabelle as the leader (laughs) But all of my films were made for different studios, so it would be a bit difficult to get this started. But it sure would be cool to make such a movie. We’ll see what happens.

Interview by Emmanuel Itier in Los Angeles on August 28, 2021