Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo’s official number revealed

The former Juventus and Real Madrid player received his favorite number, Edinson Cavani moving to number 21.

Manchester United have revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will don his favorite flocked No.7 shirt for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford from Juventus has been one of the biggest stories of the summer transfer window.

And the club have now unveiled their new jersey, inherited from Edinson Cavani, who moves up to number 21, as he waits to make his “debut” with the Red Devils.

“Manchester United can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the iconic No.7 shirt after returning to Old Trafford,” the club said in a statement posted on its official website.

“The Portuguese superstar wore this legendary shirt number on his first stint at United and we can now confirm that Ronaldo will have it on his back again.

“In his first six seasons at the club, between 2003 and 2009, Ronaldo made 292 appearances and scored 118 goals, winning nine trophies, including three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

“As we all know, No. 7 is a special issue in United history.

“It has already been worn by club icons like George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham. Now it returns to the man who succeeded Beckham, Ronaldo ‘himself’.





“Ronaldo inherits the number from Edinson Cavani, who wore the shirt last season and in our away win against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

“As our new signing is assigned the number 7, El Matador will wear the number 21, the same number our prolific striker wears for the Uruguayan national team.”

Now that his number has been confirmed, all eyes are on when Ronaldo will return to the pitch for United.

If he has only made one small stint at the club so far in 2020-21, coming off the bench during the Serie A opener by Juventus, his Wednesday brace against Ireland for Portugal have shown that there is no doubt about the fitness of the 36-year-old.

In addition, the striker has secured an early release from his international obligations as he is suspended for Portugal’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, boosting hopes of seeing the opener of this season. second period arrive earlier than expected.

“United’s first game after the international break, in which Ronaldo could make his return to Old Trafford, will be at home against Newcastle United on Saturday 11 September,” the club added.