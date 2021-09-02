Marvel’s Midnight Suns: hero designs, storytelling and combat system unveil

As expected, 2K and Marvel Entertainment released a new trailer for their tactical combat game Marvel’s Midnight Suns yesterday.

The opportunity also to better understand the combat system of the title of Firaxis, as well as its narration and see more about the choices of the creators of the title in visual terms. Indeed, when we tackle characters as famous and cult as the superheroes of the Marvel franchise, the design matters a lot (as Square Enix had been able to realize after showing the first images of Marvel’s Avengers) .

The story

On the narrative side therefore, Marvel’s Midnight Suns offers revisit the history of Midnight Sounds, appeared in Ghost Rider vol.3 # 28 in 1992. In the story told by Firaxis, combining technology and magic Hydra awakened Lilith, mother of demons, of a sleep in which she had been immersed for centuries. This project is to resurrect the evil Chthon, a thousand-year-old demonic entity (which – among other things – wrote the Darkhold in Marvel mythology).

To face this threat, we bring together heroes from the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and in particular four of them: Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik and Ghost Rider, under the group name Midnight Suns. These have brought back to life Hunter, the lost child of Lilith who has beaten her in the past. It’s your hero, fully customizable. Together, the Midnight Suns and allies like Wolverine, Iron Man or Captain Marvel will have to fight Lilith and the various heroes that she will have corrupted thanks to black magic.

Moreover, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will not be satisfied with making you chain fights like XCOM and cutscenes. Each day begins in the Abbey, the last refuge facing Lilith’s demonic influence. This is where Hunter can (moving freely, in third-person gameplay) meet the other heroes, chat and bond. This will also serve the gameplay, since Firaxis announces that Hunter will be able to see the heroes “in a new light“, and unlock special abilities through special friendships with specific heroes. The Abbey will therefore be your base, where you can customize your team as much as your character.

We’re excited to be working with Marvel to create Marvel’s Midnight Suns. In addition to giving an original, sensational direction to Firaxis, this enriching partnership with Marvel allows tell new stories in their world.

Steve Martin, president of the studio Firaxis Games





In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’re not just saving the world through heroic battles – you evolve among Marvel legends and befriend them, you engage in an incredibly deep story, while making decisions that live up to the timeless gameplay of Firaxis.

Garth DeAngelis, senior franchise producer at Firaxis Games

Combat system

As announced since yesterday, the combat system will be different from a classic XCOM. Before the fight you must choose the three heroes who accompany you on the battlefield. You will also choose the set of cards that come with them, cards representing the skills that can be used and specific to each of them. You can also use your environment to your advantage in combat. Special abilities can be triggered under certain conditions, while each character will have a technique Midnight Suns, very powerful and linked to its holding. 2K and Firaxis promise us “an all-new, thrilling and highly customizable combat system that emphasizes superhero thinking and style“.

In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you don’t learn how to fight or gradually get stronger – you and your hero friends are already legends and you must combine everything you have in your arsenal to stop Lilith. (…) Cards are a new and refreshing way to learn about tactics, allowing us to implement everything in the design of the combat system so that each hero plays differently.

Jake Solomon, Creative Director at Firaxis

Scheduled for March 2022, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Switch. Note, subscribers to the official website newsletter in-game will receive an exclusive in-game Blade Nightstalker skin.

