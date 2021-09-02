Marvel’s Midnight Suns: the tactical RPG shows its gameplay – teller report

If the genres are common, we actually stay quite far from the firing lines of an XCOM. Already because the players will have to choose (and therefore be limited to) three heroes, whose skills will be represented by means of cards. Each of the characters, including the Hunter created especially for the purposes of the game, will have to draw from a set of cards to personalize their hand and vary the tactical approaches. It is also a way of getting rid of a too classic leveling mechanism, given that the characters are already legends, while guaranteeing a semblance of personalization. It will also be possible to take advantage of the environment to make life easier.





In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, each day will begin in the Abbey, the last stronghold not to be under the demonic influence of Lilith. A base of operations in which the player will move in shoulder view, and the starting point for the various missions to come. As we understood during gamescom, the Hunter developed for the game is presented as “the very first fully customizable hero in the Marvel Universe“, resuscitated to team up with the Avengers, the X-Men or even the Fugitives. Returning to the fold will be an opportunity to strengthen ties with all-the-heroes-we-love-in-cinema, for unlock additional capabilities, while sparing susceptibilities via many dialogue options.