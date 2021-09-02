Mathieu Valbuena scratches Didier Deschamps!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most loyal players in Ligue 1

Mathieu Valbuena was not kind to the coach of the France team Didier Deschamps this Thursday evening. On RMC, the Olympiakos player attacked his former coach at OM and coach of the Blues. “I think today, Didier Deschamps lost his hand, he simply lost the keys to the truck. We had a lot of debate before the Euro, saying that we had a fantastic team, the best in the world. . yes, on paper. I said that it had to play together, that there be an osmosis between them. On yesterday’s match, we see that nothing has changed. For me, the responsibility … he often says it himself and likes to say it, the boss is Didier Deschamps. He has to put that in place and cannot do it “, first balanced the midfielder in cash, before continuing on the coach of the reigning world champions, who according to Valbuena can not manage egos.

“I know him from OM. When there are big personalities, egos – maybe not in a bad way – it’s difficult for him. Today, we see the great difficulties he has. There are always problems but when everything is going well, it is hidden, we do not talk about it. There, there are no results. After the Euro, we did not hear Didier Deschamps talk about football by explaining what happened. It’s not a ten-minute story against Switzerland. We all went through disappointments, that’s not the problem “, continues the former international, visibly not tender with “DD” …



