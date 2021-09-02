Matthieu Delormeau as a couple: Cyril Hanouna sells the wick in TPMP!

After a year of absence around the table of Do not touch My TV, Matthieu Delormeau made his comeback Monday, August 30. The 47-year-old columnist has thus found all his colleagues as well as Cyril Hanouna, who has already resumed his good (or bad) habit of meddling in his private life. Indeed, this Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the start of the program, the host made a confidence on sentimental life by Matthieu Delormeau who did not go unnoticed.

While the columnist wanted to share an anecdote on a memory of back to school and he addressed Cyril Hanouna by calling him “my heart“, the host of C8 let slip that he was in a relationship ! “No no, we stop with that. You are hidden!“, he declared to stop the surges of love of Matthieu Delormeau. An unexpected revelation which somewhat embarrassed the principal concerned.”Oh no … What did we say to each other?“, he replied then before being cut off by the applause of the public.





A slight discomfort which pushed Cyril Hanouna to quickly catch up … in his own way: “This is not true. When we say that we are undercover, that means he ate at McDonald’s“. Not sure, however, that this was enough to convince viewers but Matthieu Delormeau has in any case finished sweeping this subject with the back of his hand by continuing with his famous anecdote.

Remember that at the last news, Matthieu Delormeau was single. This is what he confessed in January 2020, only a few months after having yet posted himself with a mysterious man on his social networks. “He’s a friend of a friend. We had already hunted around a bit. And it’s complicated for him because he has not yet really told his homosexuality to his whole family“, he confided at the time on the set of Do not touch My TV. Unfortunately, their romance did not last long …