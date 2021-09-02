Mbappé, a black series that stains

Remained silent on Wednesday during the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina (1-1), Kylian Mbappé is going through his worst period for the French team.

New quack for the Blues. Two months after its disillusionment with Switzerland in the round of 16 of the Euro, the France team experienced a sluggish recovery, to say the least, with, as a result, a draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1- 1). A meeting marked by the new nightmare lived by Jules Koundé, ruled out shortly after the recovery, or the lack of binding between his three star attackers.

Yes Antoine Griezmann took advantage of a corner to score his 39th goal with the Blues, and incidentally respond tit for tat when Edin Dzeko opened the scoring, Karim Benzema was transparent and Kylian Mbappé hardly inspired in the last gesture. What a little more to extend the bad patch of Bondynois in the France team. Remained silent at the Euro, the Parisian striker has indeed chained in Strasbourg a sixth match in a row with the Blues without scoring





To find traces of the last goal of the former Monegasque in the France team, we have to go back to the first preparation match against Wales, the No. 10 tricolor having however not found the fault against Bulgaria for the last trial run before the Euro. This black series is a first for Kylian Mbappé, author of 17 goals in 49 caps. He had certainly already chained six matches without scoring in his debut, thus having to wait for his 12e cape to score his second goal after opening his counter during his 5e appearance, but his status was not the same, between matches started on the bench and exits on time. He had never lined up six starts without shaking the nets. A first that necessarily weighs heavily for the Parisian striker.

