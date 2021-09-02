Mbappé-Benzema-Griezmann, the pressure of Deschamps

If he has seen “good things” from his three front men against Bosnia-Herzegovina, Didier Deschamps expects a lot more from his attackers.

The Blues were not reassured on Wednesday for their first match since their culpable elimination against Switzerland, from the knockout stages of Euro 2020. For its recovery, the France team had to be content with ‘a draw at home against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1). A disappointing result at the end of a match in line with the sluggish performances delivered to the Euro between feverishness in defense, lack of aggressiveness in the middle and complicity in attack.

Questioned at the end of the meeting, Didier Deschamps preferred to insist on the turning point of the match: the exclusion of Jules Koundé shortly after the break for a violent tackle. “Obviously, it’s always more complicated with ten people… Even if we have reorganized to be more compact. Afterwards, we had situations, but that is obviously not what we were looking for today. We wanted the three points, but the exclusion complicated the thing “, he explained to the microphone of M6 at the end of the meeting.





The French coach had not changed his mind at a press conference. “This card penalizes us”, he added before explaining having seen ” good things “ from his trio Benzema-Griezmann-Mbappé. However, the former midfielder wants more of his three attackers. “It can be improved, he continued. There were sequences, individual actions. Afterwards, the opponents make sure to reduce the intervals. We created four chances in the first half. “ But the expectations around the three men are quite different. “The margin for offensive progress is the most important given the quality of the players at my disposal, including on the bench”, he added, well aware of the shortcomings of his trio.

