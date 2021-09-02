Mbappé leaves the group and will not be replaced

Mbappé will not be replaced
The FFF confirmed, this Thursday evening, the departure of the France group of Kylian Mbappé. He will not be replaced for the two Blues matches against Ukraine and Finland, due to the mandatory PCR tests required by UEFA which were carried out this morning.
“Hit in the right calf, the Paris-SG striker is made available to his club tonight, said the press release. Wednesday in Strasbourg, at the end of the match against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1), Kylian Mbappé felt a pain in his right calf which does not allow him to participate in the next two matches of the France team, in Ukraine on Saturday and against Finland in Lyon-Décines next Tuesday. The Paris-SG striker was handed over to the disposition of his club. He will leave the group in the evening and will not be replaced for the trip to Ukraine. “
Kimpembe did not train with the group
Presnel Kimpembe did not train with the rest of the France group this Thursday, for the scrub. A priori no worries for the defender of PSG. In the entourage of the team, it is indicated that the player was satisfied with a little bike out of sight. Note that Kylian Mbappe was seen in the Meinau parking lot, leaving the stadium in an individual vehicle.
Hernandez jokes about competing with his brother Lucas
“Sometimes we laugh [avec Lucas], about the fact that I’m going to take the job from him. These are brothers’ stuff! Each has its qualities. I might be faster, but it’s up to the coach to see. He’s my brother, I love him very much, I would have liked him to be here, but I hope he will be here next time “.
In addition, he says he always wanted to play for the France team, even being eligible for Spain.
Hernandez: “The players are helping me”
“When I arrived, they welcomed me. The players help me. I can be better. (…) I have things to improve, but I am 23 years old. When Didier called me , I was very happy”.
Hernandez: “A pride to be there”
“Very well [ma place dans le groupe]. It is a pride to be in selection. I am very happy to be here. Now, I will work every day so that Didier is happy with me.
Théo Hernandez begins his press conference
Find the best excerpts from his interventino in a moment.
Valbuena not tender with Deschamps: “When there are egos, it’s difficult for him”
Mathieu Valbuena on RMC: “I think that today Didier Deschamps lost his hand, he simply lost the keys to the truck. We had a lot of debate before the Euro, saying that we had a fantastic team, the best in the world … yes, on paper. I said that it had to play together, that there be an osmosis between them. On yesterday’s match, we see that nothing has changed . For me the responsibility … he often says it himself and likes to say it, the boss is Didier Deschamps. He has to put this in place and cannot do it. “
“I know him from OM. When there are big personalities, egos – maybe not in a bad way – it’s difficult for him. Today, we see the great difficulties he has. There are always problems but when everything is going well, it is hidden, we do not talk about it. There, there are no results. After the Euro, we did not hear Didier Deschamps talk about football by explaining what happened. It’s not a ten-minute story against Switzerland. We all went through disappointments, that’s not the problem. “
Mbappé leaves the rally
Hit in the calf on Wednesday evening, during the draw of the France team against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1), Kylian Mbappé leaves the gathering of the Blues and will therefore not play the matches against Ukraine and Finland.
Benzema sees Deschamps as “a great coach”
After the draw of the Blues against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup (1-1), Karim Benzema praised Didier Deschamps, who recalled him this summer after a divorce of five years and a half.
How Mukiele, the new kid, is worth?
Called in to reinforce the Blues after the exclusion on Wednesday of Jules Koundé against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1), Nordi Mukiele (23) is experiencing a linear rise, from his debut at Laval to his arrival in the Bundesliga three years ago. years. Even if his start to the season with RB Leipzig is not ideal.
Mbappé uncertain for the next two games
Hit in the calf during the draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers (1-1), Kylian Mbappé could miss the match against Ukraine on Saturday in Kiev (8:45 p.m.).
Hello everyone !
In the aftermath of the disappointing draw of the Blues against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1) in the context of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Jordan Veretout and Theo Hernandez will be at a press conference this Thursday.