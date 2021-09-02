Mbappé remained at PSG thanks to the intervention of the Emir of Qatar

Kylian Mbappé, long close to signing up for Real Madrid, will be a Parisian this season. And the Emir of Qatar is no stranger to this failed transfer.

It’s no secret that football remains an essential geopolitical tool of Qatar’s soft power. It allows, through the prism of massive investments both within Paris Saint-Germain and the organization of the 2022 World Cup, to promote the small emirate on the international geopolitical scene. So, when Kylian Mbappé proclaimed his desire to leave the Parisian club for the benefit of Real Madrid, it was in Doha – capital of Qatar – that the case was taken up.





The World Cup in the sights

Indeed, one year from the official launch of the Mondial-2022, there is no question of letting go of the young French star. In this sense, as the newspaper reveals The team, it is indeed Tamim Ben Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, who refused to let Mbappé drop his bags in Spain.

He would have listened to the camp of pragmatists – favorable to the player’s departure in exchange for a big check – and that of the skeptics – concerned about the impact of a potential departure of the native of Bondy as for the Qatari soft power – before make up his mind. Hence the final refusal of Paris Saint-Germain to cede its prodigy, despite a final offer of 200 million euros. It must be said that a Messi-Neymar-Mbappé attack is a dream, even in the princely palaces of Doha …