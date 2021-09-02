Mbappé remains firm, Real Madrid is already preparing an extraordinary revenge!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 20: players at the end of their contract

Until midnight August 31, PSG was the one who had the levers in the Mbappé file. By categorically refusing any negotiations with Real Madrid, the capital club has shown a firmness that was its right, but which had an expiration date. Because now, Mbappé at the end of his contract next summer is free to decide his future.

In Spain, there is no doubt that Mbappé does not intend to make any gifts to PSG. “For the moment, it remains firm in its decision not to accept any renewal offer,” says the daily AS in its edition of the day.

Real Madrid want Haaland in addition to Mbappé!

It must be said that Real Madrid will do everything to roll out the red carpet for him, and could even do it in extraordinary proportions! Indeed, the daily Marca announces this morning that the club merengue wants to make a huge double blow next summer. Not only by recruiting Kylian Mbappé but also by attracting Erling Haaland in parallel! The first contacts would have been made and they would be positive, thanks to the very good relations with Borussia Dortmund. What to expect a totally crazy summer 2022 in Madrid!



