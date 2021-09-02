Mbappé uncertain for Ukraine and Finland

Hit in the calf during the draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers (1-1), Kylian Mbappé could miss the match against Ukraine on Saturday in Kiev (8:45 p.m.).

Didier Deschamps may have to compose without Kylian Mbappé for the next exit of the France team. The PSG striker was injured in the draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers (1-1). During an acceleration, the PSG player felt pain in his calf. He was forced to leave the lawn of the Meinau with a grimace.

The 2018 world champion took exams on Thursday, the day after the match in Strasbourg. If the staff of the Blues has not officially communicated, it seems that his MRI did not reveal any lesion. But Mbappé still feels discomfort in his calf, with pain when he walks.





PSG is monitoring the situation

A situation that makes his presence in Kiev on Saturday to face Ukraine (8:45 p.m.) uncertain. The 22-year-old scorer is in the hands of physiotherapists. A point should be made soon with Didier Deschamps in order to decide on his retention in the France group.

Hoping to be able to line up against Finland on Tuesday at Groupama Stadium in Lyon. For that, he would have to be able to go to Ukraine with his partners. A decision will be made in the evening. In the meantime, PSG is obviously monitoring the situation of its star and wishes that no risk be taken.