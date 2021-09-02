Medef calls for the end of the health pass in shopping centers

He does not hide his opposition. This Thursday morning, the president of Medef, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, demanded, on BFMTV, the suspension of the health pass for shopping centers where it is imposed – namely those of more than 20,000 m2 in some departments.

In addition to a drop of 30 to 40% of turnover “in shopping centers where there is the health pass”, the boss of Medef assured that, “like the French did not understand anything logically enough “At the limit of 20,000 m2 and prefectural authorizations, all” shopping centers are at -15% “of turnover, he detailed. “It hurts, it even hurts a lot”.

“I am going to ask the Prime Minister that the health pass on shopping centers be stopped,” announced the president of the employers’ organization, which is due to meet the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, during the day.

In recent days, the administrative court seized of appeal has rendered contradictory decisions, suspending the health pass to access shopping centers in certain departments of Ile-de-France, and the now in Paris and in the Val-d’Oise for example.

“Increase wages”

Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux was also asked to comment on the end of the post-health crisis. For him, that could mean an increase in wages. Guest of BFMTV this Thursday morning, the boss of the bosses recognized that it was going to “be necessary to increase the wages” in certain circles, in particular that of the restoration. “But it is up to each company, with its model” to decide, he qualified. “If we increase wages in the restaurant business, it will be necessary to be able to increase prices”, detailed Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, “because a higher wage cost translates into a higher selling price”.



On the other hand, the boss of Medef has let it be known that he does not thought that the minimum wage should be increased, arguing that the cost of living was too different from city to city for an overall minimum wage hike.

“Couldn’t protect everyone”

Regarding the economic recovery observed in recent months, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux explained that he was “cautiously optimistic” because, even if there is “a strong recovery”, there had been “a fairly strong recession” before. The opportunity also to express concern about the end of “whatever the cost”, even if this return to normal is necessary according to him.

The president of Medef took the opportunity to take stock of the aid provided to workers during the health crisis. For him, those who have suffered the most from the crisis “Are those outside the systems (…) the self-employed or the young”, who had “fewer protection systems. (…) We could not protect everyone in the same way, ”he regretted.