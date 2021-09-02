Media: targeted by Mns, Mathoux responds and reframes him – football

After his departure from Canal + following a controversy related to accusations of sexual assault, Pierre Mns settled his accounts with his former colleague Herv Mathoux. Targeted, the journalist of the crypt channel decided to answer him this Thursday.

Herv Mathoux recadr Pierre Mns.

I didn’t see myself coming back to the air with some people who let me down in a despicable way. My honor has been sullied. I am in depression. I didn’t see myself working again with people who turned their backs on me at the worst possible time. (…) Him (Mathoux, editor’s note), he was there to show off when I was sick but when we had to take out his c…, there was no one left.

At the time of recording his departure from Canal + on July 12 after a controversy related to accusations of sexual assault, Pierre Mns had settled his accounts with the presenter of the Canal Football Club Herv Mathoux.

Mathoux pushes Mns to question himself

Since then, the journalist from the crypt channel, rather rare in other media, had refused to add fuel to the fire by responding to his former colleague. But invited on the airwaves of France Info radio this Thursday, Mathoux did not escape questions about the muscle release of Mns. Everyone is able to tell the difference between supporting someone struck by the disease, and supporting someone implicated in behavior., immediately clarified the native of Paris, before returning to this case.

I understand that Pierre is confused by what is happening to him. He fell in love with it and we know that in our media world, apart very much. Spread out on social networks, in the media … That’s why I don’t blame him. But I hope he will question himself rather than accuse everyone wrongly and through, answered Mathoux. A sober and rather classy way to reframe Mns.

He didn’t play a role in his start





By the way, the 54-year-old man still wanted to make a point: he played no role in the eviction of the consultant and left his management to conduct his investigation and then make his decision. What if I didn’t want to work with him anymore? That was not the question. From the moment the chain suspended him, we waited to see what was going on, he assured. Finally, Mns negotiated his departure with C + and left the chain with a real grudge against Mathoux …

What do you think of Herv Mathoux Pierre Mns’ response? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …