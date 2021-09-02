Meghan Markle accused of harassment: three former employees withdraw their complaints

The revelations follow one another, while the new version of Finding Freedom, biography on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, was released on August 31. Its authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, claimed that former employees of the Duchess of Sussex, who accused her of harassment, decided to quash their complaints. Jason Knauf, former press secretary of the royal couple, lodged a complaint in October 2018. As we learn in the new book, the latter would have acted “apparently in an attempt to get Buckingham Palace to protect staff who he said were under pressure from the Duchess”, report Entertainment Tonight.





This withdrawal was then followed by the two other alleged victims of Meghan Markle. “The sources confirm that upon discovering Jason Knauf’s email, two other people mentioned in the message requested that all allegations forwarded to Human Resources about their experiences with Meghan be quashed.”, can we read in the biography, as the information site points out.

As a reminder, the case was made public last March by the magazine The Times. At the time, the parents of Archie and Lilibet (2 years and 3 months) had just emptied their bag at Oprah Winfrey’s and accused certain members of the royal family of racists.

In response, Meghan Markle had to face allegations made by former collaborators, who had given her an unflattering nickname: Hurricane Meghan. Buckingham Palace then launched a procedure to shed light on “this smear campaign”, as a spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife called it.