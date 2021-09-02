Meghan Markle explodes in anger, Harry and Chelsy Davy’s reunion in Colorado is confirmed

Meghan Markle is said to have exploded in anger when her husband, Prince Harry, was flushed out in Aspen, Colorado where he was participating in a charity polo match with Chelsy Davy, who is none other than his ex-fiancee.

At the end of August, Prince Charles’ second son took part in his first official engagement since the birth of his little Lilibet, born last June. He made a surprise appearance at a charity polo match.

Prince Harry distinguished himself during the meeting by scoring two goals in his team’s 3-0 victory.







But what would have made a lot of noise, it would not be his remarkable performance, but his behavior off the field. Prince Harry made a name for himself after being spotted in the middle of a discussion with an attractive blonde who some claim to be his ex Chelsy Davy. Their discussion was immortalized by New Idea magazine. Her face does not appear in the photos, but it was enough to reignite the rumor machine. They stayed together for six years and still have contact.

“Harry and Chelsy are still friends so it could be her,” a close source said. They see each other when the situation and their schedules allow it ”.

Meghan Markle would be jealous of their complicity, while the attractive blonde of Zimbabwean origin is officially in a relationship with television producer James Marshall.

