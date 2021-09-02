Mélenchon annoyed by Macron’s trip to Marseille

The leader of the rebels felt that he is the only one “who protests” against the arrival of the head of state in the Marseille city.

“This circus has lasted for two days, it’s only me who protests,” exclaimed the candidate of France rebellious Jean-Luc Mélenchon Thursday about the trip of Emmanuel Macron to Marseille.

The deputy of Bouches-du-Rhône, leading the first round of the 2017 presidential election in Marseille (24.8%), was part of the delegation of elected officials that the President of the Republic met on Wednesday when he arrived in Marseille.

“Emmanuel Macron is on an electoral campaign, he comes eight months before the presidential election”, in the line of successive governments which perform “conjuring numbers”, said Jean-Luc Mélenchon on his Youtube channel, speaking at the same time where Emmanuel Macron presented his measurements.

According to him, the Head of State promised for the hospital a debt reduction “already announced by Agnès Buzyn”, the former Minister of Health, and renewed the “broken promises of Gerald Darmanin”, the minister inside. In addition, he ruled that these investments would not be made before the presidential election in April.





The president of the Insubordinate group in the National Assembly blasted a “generalized smoke”: “That’s what people told me. We must not take people for fools because they are poor. ..) And then it is abstention, and for me you know it is the disaster. “

“This circus has been going on for two days now, it is only me who protests! We do not bite the hand that holds the check, I do not blame the mayor of Marseille, who is PS, or the president of the right-wing metropolis to be courteous to the president, but national officials? ”he was surprised.

He also criticized the “caste arrogance” of Emmanuel Macron who delivered his speech Thursday “an hour and a half late”.

During a long-awaited speech in front of the Palais du Pharo, the Head of State spelled out a series of measures – several of which have already been announced – ranging from additional police personnel to the financing of 500 cameras through aid for social development .