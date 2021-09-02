More

    Mercato: a Uruguayan well known to the Greens ignites for Ramirez

    In an interview with Progress, the former Uruguayan striker from Le Puy, Carlos Acosta, who is part of the plan to buy back Jacques Pauly and Laurent Roussey, spoke about the arrival of his compatriot, Juan Ignacio Ramirez, at the ‘AS Saint-Etienne.

    “I remember an interesting and skillful boy who scores a lot of goals. He looks a bit like Gonzalo Bergessio. He’s a typical South American center-forward, very present in the penalty area. He can make the difference because he has qualities. He is a player who does not hesitate to make the effort. He is very professional. (…) To be able to win in European football and especially here in Saint- Etienne, Ramirez will have to combine technique and physique, ”he said.

    Fabien Chorlet


    Amanda

