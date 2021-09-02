Mercato: after Lirola and Alvaro, a third player lowered his salary for Harit

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: Olympians’ most expensive transfers

After Konrad de la Fuente, Gerson, Leonardo Balerdi, Cengiz Ünder, Mattéo Guendouzi, Pau Lopez, Luan Peres, William Saliba, Pol Lirola and Pedro Ruiz Delgado, Amine Harit became the eleventh summer recruit of Olympique de Marseille. But for the arrival on loan of Schalke 04’s attacking midfielder to be validated by the National Direction of Control and Management (DNCG), Pol Lirola and Alvaro Gonzalez have agreed to lower their salaries, as revealed by RMC Sport.

This Thursday, the newspaper L’Equipe confirms this information and adds that the two Spaniards would not be the only players in the Marseille squad to have done so. Indeed, Leonardo Balerdi would also have agreed to a salary cut to allow OM to afford Amine Harit.

Here is the front page of L’Equipe newspaper for this Thursday, September 2, 2021: https://t.co/oONqw5xz6G pic.twitter.com/SCYoLDBZED

– THE TEAM (@the team) September 1, 2021