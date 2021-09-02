More

    Mercato: after Lirola and Alvaro, a third player lowered his salary for Harit

    After Konrad de la Fuente, Gerson, Leonardo Balerdi, Cengiz Ünder, Mattéo Guendouzi, Pau Lopez, Luan Peres, William Saliba, Pol Lirola and Pedro Ruiz Delgado, Amine Harit became the eleventh summer recruit of Olympique de Marseille. But for the arrival on loan of Schalke 04’s attacking midfielder to be validated by the National Direction of Control and Management (DNCG), Pol Lirola and Alvaro Gonzalez have agreed to lower their salaries, as revealed by RMC Sport.

    This Thursday, the newspaper L’Equipe confirms this information and adds that the two Spaniards would not be the only players in the Marseille squad to have done so. Indeed, Leonardo Balerdi would also have agreed to a salary cut to allow OM to afford Amine Harit.

    to summarize

    After Pol Lirola and Alvaro Gonzalez, it was Leonardo Balerdi who would have agreed to lower his salary to allow the arrival on loan of Schalke 04’s attacking midfielder, Amine Harit, at Olympique de Marseille.

    Fabien Chorlet


    Amanda

