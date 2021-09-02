Mercato: Gérard Lopez in favor of the arrival of a striker as a joker – Girondins

The president of the Girondins de Bordeaux was the guest of RMC Sport in Jérôme Rothen’s show. He returned to the transfer window of the Girondins and explains that Bordeaux will perhaps use his joker to hire an attacker.

“We brought in youth and talent”

Gérard Lopez: “At the start, I said we would make between 7 and 9 players. In the end we did 8 with Yacine Adli who remains on loan. From there, the transfer window is pretty good.





There is a position on which we wanted to strengthen and which was not made because of an incredible misunderstanding. This is the position of 9. For the rest, it’s pretty good, we created a lot of competition. We brought in youth and talent. We made 4 midfielders and 2 forwards. Maybe we’ll even make a third attacker on this joker story. At the moment, there are a lot of arrivals.

It has to materialize in the group, I think we have the right coach. We did what we wanted while keeping experience and adding more with the arrival of Fransergio (30 years old). And we added what this team lacked in modern football, which is to say a lot of speed on the side. We have also recruited a central defender who is also going very quickly. “

Gérard Lopez: “We touched close to 20 million euros”