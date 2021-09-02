More

    Mercato: Gérard Lopez is still waiting for recruits

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club Bordeaux: statistics for Hatem Ben Arfa’s 2020-2021 season

    The summer transfer market has been closed in most European leagues since 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. But some countries are entitled to exemptions and can still register transfers of players. The Girondins de Bordeaux could take the opportunity to refine their squad, according to their owner, Gérard Lopez.

    “The transfer window is not over, there could be departures. After… It is clear that we have in mind players who will perhaps have a little less playing time compared to others. I don’t like to name specific players. But the transfer window is not finished everywhere so there could still be departures, but certainly not in a small group which will have to represent the backbone of this season. “

    Are the Girondins still active on transfers?

    The owner of the Girondins de Bordeaux, Gérard Lopez, explained that he could continue his recruitment by negotiating with clubs from countries still entitled to transfers. But this would not concern holders.


    Raphael Nouet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleItaly: Chinese state tried to buy and relocate an arms company
    Next articlewe know why the New World game killed some graphics cards

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC