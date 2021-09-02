Mercato: Gérard Lopez is still waiting for recruits

Zapping Goal! Football club Bordeaux: statistics for Hatem Ben Arfa’s 2020-2021 season

The summer transfer market has been closed in most European leagues since 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. But some countries are entitled to exemptions and can still register transfers of players. The Girondins de Bordeaux could take the opportunity to refine their squad, according to their owner, Gérard Lopez.

“The transfer window is not over, there could be departures. After… It is clear that we have in mind players who will perhaps have a little less playing time compared to others. I don’t like to name specific players. But the transfer window is not finished everywhere so there could still be departures, but certainly not in a small group which will have to represent the backbone of this season. “

The entire interview with Gérard Lopez on RMC! https://t.co/d33TS8sgby – FCGB News (@FCGBActus) September 1, 2021