Mercato | Mercato – OM: The Caleta-Car soap opera takes a completely unexpected turn!

Posted on September 2, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. by Dan Marciano

Wishing to stay at OM, Duje Caleta-Car refused several offers from European clubs during this summer transfer window. A decision that would have greatly irritated Pablo Longoria.

Pablo Longoria has not been idle during this summer transfer window. Ten recruits put their bags in Marseille this summer: Gerson, Konrad de la Fuente, Leonardo Balerdi, Matteo Guendouzi, Cengiz Under, Pau Lopez, William Saliba, Luan Peres, Pol Lirola and Pedro Ruiz Delgado. In the next few hours, theOM should also register the loan ofAmine Harit. For now, this arrival has not been formalized for the simple reason that the DNCG has not yet given its agreement. To record the arrival of the midfielder of Schalke 04 and to avoid a late decision by the financial policeman of French football, Pablo Longoria absolutely had to part with the players. ” Building a workforce means arrivals, but also departures »Confided the Marseille president in July. The manager relied in particular on the sale of Boubacar Kamara, but also on that of Duje Caleta-Car to meet the demands of the DNCG, but also to recover liquidity in order to recruit a lining to Arkadiusz Milik. Finally, the two players remained at theOM. However, Caleta-Car had the opportunity to leave Marseille during this summer transfer window.





Caleta-Car refused to leave OM

Under contract until 2023 with theOM, Duje Caleta-Car enjoys a good score in the Premier League. As indicated by The team, the Croatian international appeared at the start of the summer transfer window in the sights of West Ham. During the last hours of the transfer market, the central defender had also received several offers. In search of defensive reinforcements, Wolverhampton would have proposed 18M €. the Valencia FC would also have submitted an offer of 15M € + various bonuses. But despite these interests, Duje Caleta-Car has decided to stay at OM this season, even if his place in central defense is called into question. Provence specifies that the player took “ this decision alone, simply in consultation with his agents (…) and that his partner did not influence him in any way “. A decision that could cost you dearly Duje Caleta-Car.

Caleta-Car sent with the reserve?