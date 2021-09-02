Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Messi, RC Lens … This new revelation about a striker from Pochettino!

Football – Mercato – PSG

While Arnaud Kalimuendo was loaned to RC Lens, Florent Ghisolfi, the sports coordinator of the Sang-et-Or, reveals behind the scenes discussions with PSG, and reveals in particular that the Lensois could recover compensation in this case.

This summer the Paris Saint Germain was looking to downsize its workforce. A goal that Leonardo struggled to reach since since alone Mitchel bakker has been transferred permanently. Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Garissone Innocent (Valves), Marcin Bulka (OGC Nice), Timothée Pembélé (Bordeaux) or Arnaud Kalimuendo (RC Lens) have meanwhile been loaned. The young striker is also back with the Sang-et-Or after a rather successful season. And yet the PSG seemed to want to keep it in order to integrate it into the rotation. This is the reason why the Parisian club had lifted its counter-option to repatriate him. But the arrival of Lionel messi changed everything.





Messi unblocked the departure of Kalimuendo

Sports coordinator of RC Lens, Florent Ghisolfi actually confided that this file was unblocked with the arrival of Lionel messi. ” There was a timing to respect, it also needed the alignment of the planets and success. He should not go to coal in July, because he had this need to rub shoulders with the workforce of PSG, with good reason. He showed things about the prep. The triggering event was the arrival of Messi. There, we started to really discuss. There were plenty of opportunities for him. On loan, this is one of the best opportunities on the market. We were able to be patient, meet all the conditions, especially with Paris who spoke, and had said that if the player’s choice was to be loaned, his choice would be Lens compared to the work of last season. Saturday, “Kali” told us “it’s Lens”, all that remained was the details to settle. His desire was to find the public and a team he adores, with which he takes pleasure in the game. », He assures in the columns of The voice of the North .

No purchase option, but …