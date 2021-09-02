Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Salary, bonuses … The arrival of Mbappé at Real Madrid is already planned

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 2, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. by Bernard Colas updated on September 2, 2021 at 2:38 p.m.

Failing to have been able to snatch the signature of Kylian Mbappé in this summer transfer window, Real Madrid now hope to recover the PSG striker next summer without paying transfer fees, despite the Parisian club’s intention to keep his striker . The Merengue also have an idea of ​​the contours of the future contract of the international tricolor.

After a last week of transfer window full of twists and turns, Kylian Mbappé is finally set for its short-term future. The French international will indeed play a fifth season at the PSG, and this despite the offensives of Real Madrid. Florentino Perez drew two proposals of 160M € then 180M € including bonus, and seemed ready to reach the symbolic bar of 200M € for the Bondynois, but the leaders of the Paris Saint Germain have remained inflexible. A failure quickly digested by the Real Madrid if we believe a source close to the club who spoke on the subject for the Spanish media ABC : “ What was clear to us was that we were not going to hand over the keys to the castle. It was a negotiation, they had an offer and it was their duty to respond. They didn’t, so we’ll see what happens in the next few months, but at no point was there any nervousness or tension. It was not a matter of life and death. »The objective of Real Madrid is now clear, to attach free of charge the services of Kylian Mbappé, engaged with the PSG until June 2022. This Tuesday, the daily Marca reveals in his columns that the Merengue leaders would remain confident about the outcome of this file and imagine that Kylian Mbappé will sign in favor of Real Madrid as soon as he has the authorization, from 1 January. Florentino Perez would also work now on the upcoming arrival of the tricolor world champion.





Real Madrid draw up their roadmap for Mbappé

Based on information from ABC , the Real Madrid is currently implementing its new plan to complete the arrival of Kylian Mbappé in the Spanish capital. Florentino Perez had already looked into the player’s future contract in recent days in the event of an agreement with the PSG and should thus start again on the same bases for the next season. The Casa Blanca planned to recruit his new star for six years with a net salary of € 30m per season. The outlines of the lease of Kylian Mbappé are therefore known to believe the Iberian media, but the contractual situation of the native of Bondy obliges the Real Madrid to review its proposal. The Merengue board of directors understands that a free arrival of Kylian Mbappé involves a significant effort in terms of remuneration but also a signing bonus for the main interested party as well as his entourage. A six-year commitment, that is until 2028, would remain relevant within the Spanish club, while a global signing bonus to be shared between 60 and 80M € would be considered for Kylian Mbappé, his father and agent Wilfried Mbappé, and his lawyer Delphine Verheyden. The Frenchman’s salary is not yet determined according to ABC , but the idea is that it will be higher than the 24M € that it receives today at PSG. If these figures were to be confirmed, the total cost of the operation Mbappé would be 60% less than the amount planned for a transfer this summer, an estimate that would then allow the Real Madrid to be active with other important players on the next summer transfer window.

PSG still believe in it, in vain?