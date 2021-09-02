Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance, plug-in hybrid for nothing

Wed 01/09/2021 – Or for the show?

Here is the best performing Mercedes sedan. It is more efficient than the most efficient Porsche Panamera, and it is a plug-in hybrid. Her name is Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance, which is a bit complicated to remember, it will be easier to record that it has a power of 843 hp, with a torque of more than 1000 Nm, and that it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 3 seconds, and it only takes 7 more to exceed 200 km / h. This power is achieved by the conjunction of a V8 biturbo-petrol engine with 4 liters of displacement of 639 hp, associated with an electric machine of 150 kW (204 hp). The petrol engine provides 900 Nm of torque, while the electric gives 320 Nm. The petrol transmits its power through a 9-speed automatic gearbox, and the electric, attached to the rear axle, also has a choice of 2 reports. Stronger, this car is all-wheel drive, even possibly in electric mode, thanks to a clever architecture, which allows the electric machine from the rear to transmit its driving force to the front wheels.

And this Mercedes-AMG is therefore a plug-in hybrid, but with a battery with a capacity of only 6.1 kWh, the range without starting the petrol engine is only 12 km. It is very, very little, and the battery should allow more, if the electronic management, to keep the performances at a very high level, never discharges it completely. It is nevertheless rechargeable on the sector, but it is difficult to imagine the purchaser of a car for more than 150 000 €, taking the trouble to recharge every evening, to save barely 1 € of gasoline the next day … L he plug-in hybrid argument is undoubtedly useful commercially, but it would be impossible to recharge, which would probably not be missed by customers …

The official average consumption is 8.6 l / 100 km with CO2 emissions of 196 g / km, and the remarkable point is that these are exactly the same values ​​as the 6-cylinder versions of the Mercedes-AMG GT. This V8 version is much more powerful, but thanks to its more sophisticated technology, it does not consume more. At least in the official tests …

Of course, being a very high-end Mercedes, the finish and equipment are of a very high standard, and the possibilities for customization are immense. Provided obviously to have the wallet up to its desires. Driving is just as customizable, with no less than 7 operating modes (Electric; Comfort; Sport; Sport +; Race; Slippery and Individual), and a 4-level adjustment of the regeneration of energy lost during braking. It seems to us that this last point is a unique characteristic, for a car which is not entirely electric.

The manufacturer does not yet disclose the mass of its new monster, but it would be greater than 2200 kg, which would not prevent this Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance from having a very good time on the Nurburgring circuit, in particular thanks to its top speed of 316 km / h.

Does this Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance make you dream?



