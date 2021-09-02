Michelin launches its new all-season tire in a market expected to increase

Michelin is launching this Thursday, September 2 throughout Europe the marketing of CrossClimate2, a new version of its all-season tire.

It is the third tire so baptized after the very first CrossClimate released in 2015 and its next version, CrossClimate +, in 2017. But in the mind of the manufacturer, it was an improved tire taking the technological basis of its predecessor.

Innovations

While CrossClimate 2 is presented as the second generation of the Michelin four-season tire, notably including innovations on the rubber mixes and the tread pattern which significantly increase the performance of the tire under braking (on dry and wet ground), in traction and rolling resistance. And this from new condition to the limit of wear, assures the manufacturer, who has made the longevity of its tires one of its workhorses, for the benefit of both the customer and the planet.

Braking and traction

In the press release presenting this new CrossClimate, Michelin thus highlights tests carried out at its request on its tires and all seasons of its main competitors (Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, Pirelli). Tests in which the four seasons Bidendum version ranks n ° 1 for braking on dry ground, on wet ground (tires at the wear limit) and on snow (new tires and at the wear limit); n ° 1 for traction on snow (new and used tires); and n ° 2 for wet braking (new tires).





105 references launched

Michelin owes the performance of this CrossClimate 2 to the power of its research and development center in Ladoux, near Clermont-Ferrand. Building on the success exceeding all expectations of the first CrossClimate in Europe, the Clermont teams have worked hard to develop the new generation and be able to launch production in eight European factories (including Cholet for France (production launched in early 2022) in order to to offer 105 references from 15 to 20 inches and cover almost the entire market, ie 65 additional references compared to the CrossClimate + range.

+ 16% per year for the next five years

Michelin is betting big on this all-season tire market. Sales have grown by 19% per year since the appearance of the first CrossClimate and this sector was still the only one on the rise during the pandemic. According to Michelin’s forecasts, this specific market is expected to grow by a further 16% per year over the next five years.

Expected effects of the Mountain law

A movement carried by the various European legislations which impose here and there winter tires (with marking 3PMSF and M + S). For France, this will be the case with the Mountain law, from 1er November 2021, which requires you to be equipped with winter or all-season tires in 48 departments (covering the main massifs) or suitable special equipment, from 1er November to 1er March. Tires with the only M + S marking will still be tolerated until 2024.

Indicated for occasional winter conditions

All-season tires are particularly suitable for open areas where winter conditions are less severe and occasional snowfall. In areas where winter conditions are particularly severe (frequent snow and ice), manufacturers always recommend alternating summer and winter tire fittings.

Patrice Campo

patrice.campo@centrefrance.com