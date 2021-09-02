Miguel Angel Lopez resists Primoz Roglic, a trio stand out

Nicolas Kohlhuber, Media365, published on Thursday, September 02, 2021 at 6:12 p.m.

In the unprecedented ascent of the Altu of El Gamoniteiru, Miguel Angel Lopez won solo. The Spaniard edged out Primoz Roglic who further consolidates his position at the top of the general classification. With Enric Mas, third of the day, they stand out in the race for the red jersey.

This Thursday at the Altu d’El Gamoniteiru, Miguel Angel Lopez won the third stage of the Vuelta of his career, certainly the most beautiful. The Movistar rider raised his arms in the fog of this pass located in Asturias which had been climbed for the first time in the history of the Tour of Spain. It was by attacking four kilometers from the finish that the Colombian made the difference. He quickly came back to a David De la Cruz worn out by the effort required to climb this 14.6 km pass at an average of 9.8%. Solo, Miguel Angel Lopez made the difference to achieve a very good operation in the general classification. He consolidated his place on the provisional podium. Superman is now less than three minutes from Primoz Roglic, the indestructible red jersey. The Slovenian took second place in the 18th stage.

The final podium takes shape

He finished very well to finish only 14 seconds behind the winner of the day and preserved all his chances of achieving the double on the Spanish roads. In this stage which was feared by all, Enric Mas took third place and still occupies second place in the general classification. With the top 3 of the general classification which took the first three places of this high-mountain stage, the final podium takes shape a little more. Jack Haig and Egan Bernal tried to counterattack, they failed to get closer. David De la Cruz, who had led the final ascent of the day, had to settle for sixth place. He took advantage of the hard work of his team when the road climbed. Long ahead, Michael Storer could not do anything in the last kilometers.





Romain Bardet is no longer the best climber

Escaped from the first kilometers, the Australian was the first to pass the first two difficulties of the day. In vain. Like the twenty or so riders who had a lead of up to four minutes in the first half of the race, he was caught by the peloton. Among them, Guillaume Martin who finished at the back of the peloton. The leader of Cofidis still retained his place in the top 10 of the general classification when his compatriot Romain Bardet, 12th of the day, was forced to give up his best climber jersey. to Michael Storer.

CYCLING – UCI WORLD TOUR / VUELTA 2021

18th stage – Salas – Altu d’El Gamoniteiru (162.6km) – Thursday September 2, 2021

1- Miguel Angel Lopez (COL / Movistar) Primoz Roglic (SLO / Jumbo-Visma) in 4h41’21 ”

2- Primoz Roglic (SLO / Jumbo-Visma) at 14 ”

3- Enric Mas (ESP / Movistar) at 20 ”

4- Egan Bernal (COL / Ineos Grenadiers) at 22 ”

5- Jack Haig (AUS / Bahrain Victorious) at 58 ”

6- David De La Cruz (ESP – UAE Team Emirates) at 58 ”

7- Gino Mäder (SUI / Bahrain Victorious) at 58 ”

8- Louis Meintjes (AFS / Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) at 58 ”

9- Sepp Kuss (USA / Jumbo-Visma) at 1’06 ”

10- Adam Yates (GBR / Ineos Grenadiers) at 1’07 ”

…

12- Romain Bardet (FRA / Team DSM) at 2’49 ”

General classification after 18 stages (out of 21)

1- Primoz Roglic (SLO / Jumbo-Visma) in 73h24’25 ”

2- Enric Mas (ESP / Movistar) at 2’30 ”

3- Miguel Angel Lopez (COL / Movistar) at 2’53 ‘

4- Jack Haig (AUS / Bahrain Victorious) at 4’36 ”

5- Egan Bernal (COL / Ineos Grenadiers) at 4’43 ”

6- Adam Yates (GBR / INEOS Grenadiers) at 5’44 ”

7- Sepp Kuss (USA / Jumbo-Visma) at 6’02 ”

8- Gino Mäder (SUI / Bahrain Victorious) at 7’48 ”

9- Guillaume Martin (FRA / Cofidis) at 8’31 ”

10- Louis Meintjes (AFS / Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) at 9’02 ”

…