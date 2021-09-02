Miguel Angel Lopez wins the 18th stage of the Vuelta, Primoz Roglic keeps the red jersey

It is a successful baptism. Climbed by the riders of the Vuelta for the very first time this Thursday, the Gamoniteiru pass offered a spectacular end of the stage, won by Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar). The Colombian won alone ahead of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and his teammate Enric Mas. The Slovenian keeps the lead in the general classification.
Despite the indigestible program of the stage, and its 5,000 meters of elevation gain, more than thirty riders took part in the morning break, starting from Salas, in Asturias. Among them, serious climbers, like Rafal Majka, author of a superb solitary number on Wednesday, or Michael Storer, already double stage winner on this Vuelta. The Australian took advantage of the steepest slopes of the Cobertoria pass, the second difficulty of the day, to give away the other fugitives.
Impressive resistance to the collective strength of the Movistar and Bahrain-Victorious teams at the head of the peloton, Storer was able to tackle the final ascent with more than two minutes ahead of his pursuers. First picked up by David de la Cruz – scouted out of the peloton – the Australian was finally swallowed up by the group of favorites after a solitary 65 km raid.
In the haze of the Gamoniteiru pass, the explanation between strong guys turned in favor of Miguel Angel Lopez. After placing an attack 4 kilometers from the summit, the Colombian resisted the return of the red Primoz Roglic jersey, to sign a magnificent solo victory. Lopez, thanks to his nice number, consolidates his third place overall, three days before the final time trial in Santiago de Compostela.