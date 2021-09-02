Mika balances on the coming of Kylie Minogue in the Voice during the 3rd season

During an interview organized for the launch of The Voice All-Stars on TF1, Mika returned to his highlights in the adventure.
Sacred Mika! Iconic coach of The Voice, the British-Lebanese singer will be back in the TF1 tele-hook on Saturday September 11 from 9:05 p.m. for the All-Stars edition. Indeed, to celebrate ten years of success, TF1 and ITV Studios have imagined a unique edition in the world. Result: 50 talents out of the 800 passed in front of the seats – turned over – coaches in 9 seasons of The Voice and 7 editions of The Voice Kids tried their luck again in front of 5 emblematic coaches: Florent Pagny, Mika, Jenifer, Zazie and Patrick Fiori. The opportunity to find artists who have marked the history of The Voice : Anne Sila, Al.Hy, Olympus, Luc Arbogast, etc …
“The truth, now we can tell … “
On the occasion of this anniversary season, Mika has agreed to share his (best) memories on the TF1 show. The interpreter of She tells me thus returned to the arrival of Kylie Minogue during the third season of The Voice. The opportunity for Mika to make revelations about his co-coach during the battles. “The truth, now we can tell … he immediately lets go in a video posted on the official account of The Voice. Kylie Minogue did not speak French. The shoot, instead of taking an hour, took us five. I wrote French. I was his coach.“
Prestigious co-coaches for The Voice All-Stars
During the coaching phases of this anniversary season, Jenifer, Zazie, Mika, Florent Pagny and Patrick Fiori will be assisted by former talents who have marked the history of The Voice. Indeed, Kendji Girac will be Mika’s co-coach, Amir will support Jenifer, Maëlle will advise the talents of Zazie, Slimane, those of Florent Pagny and Camille Lellouche, those of Patrick Fiori. See you on Saturday September 11 from 9:05 p.m. on TF1 to follow the launch of The Voice All-Stars.
