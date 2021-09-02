Mikis Theodorakis, author of the soundtrack for “Zorba the Greek” and opponent of the colonels’ dictatorship, is dead

Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, in February 2015 in Athens. ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU / AFP

One of the most famous Greek composers has just passed away. One of his most notorious public figures as well, for whom political commitment was inseparable from artistic commitment. Composer of the film’s soundtrack Zorba the Greek (directed by Michael Cacoyannis, released in 1964) which made popular the dance of the sirtaki (invented for the needs of the film), Mikis Theodorakis, symbol of the resistance against the dictatorship, emblematic figure of the Greek political life, leaves behind him a dense work and the memory of a man standing, committed to the left, revolted and resisting to the end of his strength. He died Thursday, September 2 in Athens, at the age of 96, we learned from a hospital source, confirmed by several Greek media.





Mikis Theodorakis was born on July 29, 1925 on the island of Chios, near Turkey. He said he was passionate about music since childhood. At the age of 12, he already puts his first compositions on paper and gives his first concert at the age of 17. During the occupation of Greece during the Second World War by German, Italian and Bulgarian troops, he secretly followed courses at the Athens Conservatory, militated in the resistance, was twice arrested and suffered torture. During the civil war which tears Greece apart after the Liberation, a pugnacious communist militant, he again experiences arrests and torture.

One year after the end of the chaos, in 1950, he graduated from the conservatory where his work was created. Assi Gonia. He left for Crete and founded his first orchestra. Later, winner of a scholarship, he went to France where he attended classes with Eugène Bigot and Olivier Messiaen at the Paris Conservatory. Over the course of his compositions (symphonic music, chamber music, cantatas and oratorios, ballet music…), he becomes an appreciated classical composer.

Classical and popular music

“When he managed to enter the circle of young internationally recognized composers, he discovered Greek popular music”, writes his biographer Guy Wagner, author of Mikis Théodorakis: a life for Greece (Editions Phi, Luxembourg, 2000). ” What I admire about him is that he left to make a career in classical music, but when he started to play his works in front of the bourgeoisie, he said to himself “I don’t wanna make music for these people”, and he started to compose songs ”, comment for The world, the Greek singer Angélique Ionatos, one of the performers, with the contralto Maria Farantouri, the most faithful and talented of Theodorakis.

