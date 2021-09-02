Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun 2

We will have to redouble our patience for the return of Tom Cruise to the bill and the releases of Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick, still pushed back.

While we haven’t seen it on the big screen since the impressive Mission: Impossible – Fallout in 2018 (review here), Hollywood’s most legendary daredevil, Tom Cruise, will keep his fans waiting for months on end, since his next two films, Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick were once again rejected by Paramount.

As reported Deadline, the studio has again changed its schedule, again due to the health crisis and more particularly concerns around the Delta variant and its spread, which still prevents a return to normal for dark rooms and their spectators. Christopher McQuarrie’s next blockbuster, which promises ever more suicidal stunts, is therefore past from May 27, 2022 to September 30, 2022 (while it was initially scheduled for July 2021 with a disrupted start of filming in February 2020).

Ethan Hunt is waiting for the right time to show up

Following Top Gun realized by Joseph Kosinski took over the slot left vacant by Mission: Impossible 7, by switching its release from November 19, 2021 to May 27, 2022 (for Memorial Day weekend), leaving the 2021 poster when it was first scheduled for June 2020. Maverick will therefore return to its cockpit at the same time as its predecessor, which had collected more than $ 357 million at the global box office in 1986.

At the same time, the studio has also delayed the release of Jackass 4, which goes from October 22, 2021 to February 4, 2022. Sony then took advantage of Paramount’s schedule change to move Ghostbusters: The Legacy days and grab Thanksgiving weekend on November 19, 2021.





Take off is not for now

Paramount has high hopes and high expectations (especially financial) for the two blockbusters of Tom Cruise, which are among the most anticipated by the public and must therefore put all the odds in their side. Mission: Impossible 7 promises to be even crazier than the previous installment with Henry Cavill, who holds the record for the saga: more than $ 791 million at the global box office. For his part, Top Gun: Maverick is clearly calibrated for the big screen (one of the reasons the studio didn’t want to sell the film to Apple or Netflix), with seemingly new technology and dizzying flight sequences we can’t wait to see.

To console ourselves and take our pain patiently as best we can, we go back to the first Impossible mission over here, as well as the best and worst of the franchise over there. We also focus on the career of Tom Cruise on this side.