Monica Lewinsky divine in short dress: she goes out the big game and reveals her new cut

It’s a time that those under 20 should not know … and yet, in the space of a few days, Monica lewinsky has gone from being a total unknown to being the most discussed topic around the world. In the mid-1990s, the 48-year-old businesswoman today had an adulterous relationship with United States President Bill Clinton. A case that will eventually come to light in 1998. An unprecedented scandal for the American administration, which is going through a period of unrest such as the country has rarely known. More than 20 years later, genius producer Ryan Murphy decided to make it the main subject of the third season of his hit series, American Crime Story. For the occasion, he took over one of his favorite actresses, Sarah Paulson, as well as Clive Owen, who will play Bill Clinton.

Monica Lewinsky stole the show from the stars!

For the premiere of this new season which is called Impeachment, Monica Lewinsky was indeed present on the red carpet. The event, which took place in Los Angeles on September 1, brought together all the stars of the cast, but it was Bill Clinton’s former mistress who stole the show! Dressed in a beautiful dress in red, white and black colors, the one who managed to build a brilliant career after this story, was simply resplendent on the red carpet. All in beauty and displaying a radiant smile, she illuminated the evening with her presence.





There was a good reason for Monica Lewinsky’s presence last night, since she is the co-producer of the series. We therefore imagine that the story and the events recounted should be quite similar to what happened in the 90s.

If Monica Lewinsky rarely evokes this period of her life, she made an exception in 2018 by testifying in the documentary The Clinton Affair. “I don’t talk about it very often and it doesn’t always make me very comfortable talking about it. It’s not like I haven’t noticed that he is the president. Obviously I do. but I think, in a way, from the moment we were together for the first time behind his desk … The truth is, it meant a lot to me that a person that others wanted. desires me. No matter how bad it was, how misguided it was, from being 22 years old at the time, that’s how I felt, “she told the era.