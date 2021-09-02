Moonfall trailer: Halle Berry, star of Roland Emmerich’s new disaster movie

Passionate about the big and small screen and fascinated by actors, Marine has very eclectic tastes. She nevertheless has a preference for American cinema and devours everything that passes her eyes, from the huge blockbuster to the smallest independent film.

Roland Emmerich returns to science fiction with Moonfall! Discover the spectacular first images of this disaster film worn by Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson.

After the historic war film Midway released in 2019, Roland Emmerich returns to another genre he knows (very) well: the disaster film with a science fiction background. Expected in theaters on February 9, 2022, Moonfall, whose impressive first images have just been unveiled, has been in the works since 2016, the year when the director proposed a sequel to his cult film Independence Day.





In this new achievement, a mysterious force has propelled the Moon out of its orbit and sends it crashing into Earth at high speed. Weeks before impact and with the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she holds the key to saving humanity.

But only an astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson), and a conspiracy theorist, KC Houseman (John Bradley), believe her. These three unlikely heroes will attempt an impossible mission in space … and discover that our Moon is not what we believe!

IMMINENT COLLISION

Michael Peña and Donald Sutherland are also part of the cast of this feature film whose screenplay was co-written by Emmerich and Harald Kloser, the duo behind the scripts for 10,000 and 2012, as well as Spenser Cohen (Extinction).

Almost without words but with in the background the famous speech that John Fitzgerald Kennedy gave on September 12, 1962 to explain his wish to send an American to the Moon, the trailer amazes us with images of a near apocalypse. Fires, floods, meteor showers … Everything goes! And the video to warn: “In 2022, the Moon will come to us“. Something to make the mouths of all fans of the genre.

How to prepare for the end of the world?