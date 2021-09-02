More contagious, more resistant: should we worry each time a new variant is discovered?

the essential

Within a week, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it was closely monitoring two “variants of interest”. However, these alerts do not all create a consensus within the scientific community: certain mutations in SARS-CoV-2 are indeed not a source of concern.

Alpha, Beta, Delta … In a year and a half, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus responsible for the disease has appeared in many faces. The virus mutates, transforms, adapts, changes: to such an extent that it has continued to worry health authorities and the scientific community, so much does it raise fears of a more serious resumption of the epidemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also made the study and monitoring of new variants of Covid-19 its workhorse. Latest example on Tuesday, August 31: the organization announced that it was closely monitoring a new strain of coronavirus, called “Mu”. Classified as “variant to follow”, it was detected for the first time in Colombia last January. Its main characteristic according to the latest elements of analysis: a risk of “immune escape”, that is to say an increased resistance of the variant to existing vaccines.

More contagious but not worrying variants

These alerts, the WHO has issued several in recent months: since the start of the epidemic, nearly 500 variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected. For months, only the most contagious variants have been the most watched. “Until now, the variants which have given us problems are those which have accelerated the course of the epidemic in a population which was not immune,” explains epidemiologist Martin Blachier.





Today, however, the appearance of new, more contagious variants should not be a constant source of concern according to the epidemiologist. “The discovery of a more contagious variant, at this phase of the epidemic in France, it does not matter, explains Martin Blachier to La Dépêche du Midi. The fear of a more contagious variant is no longer relevant today, given that a majority of the French population is immune either by vaccination or by natural immunity. “In France, 65% of the population is now the subject of a complete vaccination schedule.

The fear of a vaccine-insensitive variant

However, there is still the fear of a “super variant”. A mutation which would be particularly resistant to natural and vaccine immunity. “It is the scenario which scares”, evokes the epidemiologist, taking again the example of the variant “Mu”. The doctor is however cautious: “The priority is to know if this variant is so dangerous that it sends to the hospital people who have already been infected or who have a complete vaccination schedule with the vaccines that it is used in Europe. However, for the moment, we do not have this data. “

The doctor reassures, however. “When we had this level of analysis with the Alpha and Delta variants, the first results showed that these variants were not sensitive to vaccines and that we observed resistance in vitro. But today we can see very clearly that vaccines work on these variants. “The epidemiologist affirms it: no scientist has yet discovered a mutation in SARS-CoV-2 that would escape both natural immunity and vaccine immunity. “When it does, we can be concerned.”