more deaths but less contamination

The latest figures published by the prefecture this Thursday, September 2, 2021, show the dramatic consequence of the 4th wave of covid-19 in Martinique. 17 deaths in recent hours and 274 new contaminations.

The prefecture of Martinique communicates the last epidemiological point of this Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The good news is first of all the continued decline in the number of people infected thanks to confinement. 274 new cases confirmed in 24 hours against 348 the day before.

Incidence rate: 610 (number of cases over 7 days per 100,000 inhabitants).

Positivity rate: 11 (proportion of positive tests on all analyzes).

On the other hand, the 4th wave is unfortunately still so dramatic. 17 additional deaths reported by the University Hospital of Martinique in relation to the point presented yesterday (Wednesday September 1). This gives the figure of 477 deaths since the start of the epidemic (more than 300 during the month of August 2021 alone).

The tension is very strong in the hospital: 440 people hospitalized including 123 in critical care.

►More than 107,000 people received a first injection of the vaccine.



