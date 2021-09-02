Munich Motor Show 2021: Audi Grandsphere concept

The first part of Audi’s conceptual triptych resulted in a cleavage Skysphere, a sort of excursion off the beaten track for the design teams led by Marc Lichte. A very surprising variable wheelbase batmobile, which is today followed by the Grandsphere, playing in a more classic register.

A huge sedan 5.35 meters long and 2 meters wide with a wheelbase of 3.19 mothers resting on 23-inch rims (inspired by the Avus of the 90s): in clear, close proportions of those of a long A8, even if Audi speaks here of a “GT four doors” rather than of a limousine.







Aesthetically, Audi seems to have found a new way with a front end with a large grille still “single frame”, but surrounded by much more tapered lights. A face that we had already discovered on the concept of A6 e-tron.

PPE platform, autonomy

The Grandsphere is based on the PPE platform, which will be used in particular by the A6 e-tron, Q6 and the next electric Porsche Macan. It has a 120 kWh battery operating at 800V and being able to charge up to 270 kW. The two electric motors deliver 720 hp and 960 Nm of torque. Figures that certainly do not mean anything about a concept, but Audi specifies that this concept will have a sequel later in production.







The other major area of ​​work for Audi is level 4 of autonomy. Obviously, in reality, we are still very far from it since the number of production vehicles in level 3 is very rare today. A level 4 theoretically allows you to no longer look at the road at all and let the machine do it. This allowed Audi to imagine a modular interior, open to the outside with opposing doors without a B-pillar.















Audi explains that in autonomous driving, the steering wheel and the pedals “disappear in order to convert the front area of ​​the passenger compartment into a real free space in its entire widthThe trend among manufacturers has become more and more pronounced recently: the car is no longer just a tool to move, it is also a convertible living and working place.







Packed with technology on paper (virtual reality headsets for passengers, gesture and voice control, eye tracking, touch controls integrated in the door armrests …), this Grandsphere inaugurates an ultra-technological vision of the future of the automobile by an Audi which relegates the explanations on the engine, the performances and the technique at the bottom of the press release.