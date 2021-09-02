“Mysterious” fever in India: what we know

For a little over a week, a fever described as “mysterious” by the health authorities on the spot has been wreaking havoc in Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India with around 200 million inhabitants. This fever seems to be due to the dengue virus, which can be transmitted by mosquito bites.

In the Firozabad district of northern India, nearly 50 people have died in the past week from a particularly high fever accompanied by a dramatic drop in blood platelets and dehydration. In some cases, patients also presented with muscle pain, especially in the arms and legs, as well as nausea.

According to the Indian news site The Quint, there are more than 186 sufferers hospitalized in the district of Firozabad. Of the 50 or so people who died, 45 were children. These numbers continue to increase today. Jayanti Prasad, father of a 4.5 year old child with this disease, testified: “My son had a fever for the past few days, and it didn’t seem to be going down. He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday. His platelet count has dropped a lot, we are looking for a suitable donor. (…) Many children in our village have fallen ill, we had never seen that… It is a very distressing period.“





The trail of the dengue virus

This fever is all the more distressing for the population as it was not immediately identified. Amit Gupta, the Divisional Commissioner of Agra, neighboring district of Firozabad and who reports to the same division, said that “Firozabad has seen nearly 40 deaths in the past week, the main cause of which appears to be dengue.“He specifies all the same that”other potential causes are still being explored.”

Dengue fever is a viral infection transmitted by mosquito bite that has circulated in India for centuries. Although it often manifests itself in a mild manner, there have been more severe forms since the 20th century, which can even lead to death, particularly in children. This tropical disease is mostly carried by mosquitoes Aedes aegypti (not to be confused with the tiger mosquito Aedes albopictus, although the two species look alike!). These insects breed in containers with water […]

Read more

Read more on sciencesetavenir.fr

You may also be interested in this content:

Read also