Near Douarnenez, Michel Blanc is moving the school

A little special return this Thursday for the 62 toddlers of the Notre-Dame-de-All-Grâces primary school, the only establishment in Juch, a town of some 725 souls leaning against Douarnenez (Finistère). The school, already under construction (to accommodate an additional class), was requisitioned for the needs of a shoot with Michel Blanc. The pupils therefore began the school year in the communal hall, which has been completely redesigned for the occasion!

“Les Petites Victoires”, the second feature film by Vannetaise Mélanie Auffret (“Roxane”), will mobilize significant resources in the sector, mainly in Juch, where the vast majority of scenes take place, but also in Douarnenez, Pont- Croix and Audierne, from September 20 to November 9.



Teachers and students are delighted with the upheaval

The synopsis seems tailor-made: “Alice, teacher and mayor, is devoted to her small town of Saint-Allouest, threatened by desertification. All this leaves little room for a personal life, especially when Émile, the grumpy old man from his village (Michel Blanc), confesses to him his illiteracy and comes to impose himself on the benches of his small school ”.