Nearly 12.3 million students return to school this Thursday

The bells will ring this Thursday in French schools. Despite the threat of Delta variant which raises many questions among parents and teachers, nearly 12.3 million students

are indeed going back to class this morning.

For the occasion, the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer will make a trip to a school in Marseilles in the morning, alongside President Emmanuel Macron. The objective will be to reassure while the coronavirus continues to worry. In the West Indies and in the red zones of Guyana, the start of the school year has thus been postponed from September 2 to 13 due to the “serious” health situation there.

The mask from CP

The ministry retained the health protocol of “level 2” (out of 4) which authorizes all the pupils to be accommodated in face-to-face and requires them to wear a mask indoors, except in kindergarten. A case of Covid-19 in an elementary school classroom will result in a closure. In the event of contamination middle School or in high school, only students with contact cases who are not vaccinated will have to isolate themselves for a week. “We suspect that it will not be easy,” comments Françoise Cahen, French teacher in a high school in Alfortville in Val-de-Marne. “We will have to show a spirit of adaptation, but it is something that we know how to do better after these two years”.





On the parents’ side, we wonder about the course of the next few weeks: “we do not know what sauce the Covid is going to eat us”, underlines Hubert Salaün, administrator of the Peep (federation of parents of pupils). “We will be attentive, monitor the figures” of contamination and vaccination, he says. Because another novelty: middle and high schools will contribute to the vaccination campaign, open only to over 12 years. About 60% of adolescents and 89% of teachers are vaccinated in France, according to Jean-Michel Blanquer.

But in this particular re-entry, the questions do not relate only to the health situation: “one wonders in what educational state one will find the pupils”, underlines Sophie Vénétitay, of Snes-FSU. “We had asked for changes to the program, but nothing happened,” she laments. “This start of the school year would have required the establishment of an emergency plan and the massive creation of posts for education, in a context which made the progression of apprenticeships more complicated”, further estimates an inter-union bringing together CGT, FSU , FO and South. These unions also called a strike on September 23 to ask for more resources for the school.