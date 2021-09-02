nearly two in three French people are fully vaccinated

According to data from Public Health France, 44.3 million people received the two injections, or 66% of the population.

The milestone of 50 million first-vaccinated French people, set by Emmanuel Macron for the end of August, has not yet been reached. But that of two in three French people who received their two injections against Covid-19 is almost crossed. According to data from Public Health France published Wednesday, September 1, 44.3 million people received their two doses, or 66% of the population.

According to these figures, 48.5 million people received at least one dose, or 72.3% of the population, of which 79% from Pfizer / BioNTech, 10% from Moderna, 9% from AstraZeneca, 2% from Janssen. Over the past 24 hours, 123,730 first-time injections have been performed, or 111,533 per day on average over the last seven days.





In recent days, the epidemic seems to be stabilizing in the country. France has 11,119 people hospitalized for a Covid-19 infection, including 2,294 in intensive care, according to Public Health France on Wednesday. On Wednesday 25 August, 11,171 people were hospitalized, including 2,239 in intensive care.

On the contamination side, 17,621 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours. Or 15,713 cases per day on average over the last seven days. Eighty-five people died in 24 hours in hospital, up from 93 a week ago. This brings the number of people who died from Covid-19 in France to 125,839.