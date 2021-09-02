Neither motorbike nor scooter, BMW’s new electric concept targets “trendy” young people

BMW presented the Concept CE 02, a two-wheeler that would neither be a scooter nor a motorcycle. His target? Young people. His favorite field? The street.

BMW segment dedicated to two-wheelers, BMW Motorrad seems to have found a new passion: 100% electric prototypes with atypical design. This was the case with the Definition CE 04, which became the CE 04 for its transition to the status of a production product, and it is now the case with the Concept CE 02 – presented in a press release published on September 1. The manufacturer cannot put it in a fixed category. The new Concept CE 02 would not be “ neither a classic motorcycle nor a scooter “.

BMW Motorrad therefore prefers to speak of a ” new interpretation of smart urban mobility “Or even, downright,” two wheel skateboard “. The Concept CE 02 sports a very daring design: it almost looks like a moped, with a very low slender saddle (73 centimeters), a very straight handlebar and big wheels. The firm is targeting a younger audience with this scooter, with a spirit street very assertive.

The proportions chosen by the designers have a priori only one goal: to attract those who would never have ridden on a two-wheeler before. BMW promises a reassuring seat, allowing several positions for maximum comfort (you can sit more at the front, or more at the rear). And, electric vehicle requires, the center of gravity is very low – a characteristic which improves stability and, by extension, safety.





On the performance side, the Concept CE 02 is based on a power of 11 kW – which requires the A1 license for driving – and a maximum speed of 90 km / h. BMW does not indicate the capacity of the on-board battery, but gives a range of 90 kilometers on a single charge (WMTC cycle). When empty, the Concept CE 02 weighs only 120 kilograms, which will give a certain agility – and essential for the city – to two-wheelers.

For the moment, BMW Motorrad does not mention the marketing of the Concept CE 02. But if we refer to the CE 04, the final CE 02 should not change too much compared to this prototype, assuming a really different positioning. In any case, the manufacturer is already talking about the development of pilot equipment in total agreement with the ambitions of CE 02. The outfits under study would be relaxed with, in particular, work on materials.

