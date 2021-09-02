Netflix’s prices increase, how to switch to a cheaper plan?

As Netflix prices rise, you may seek to downgrade your option to avoid unnecessary overhead.

For a quality / price ratio that suits you. The SVOD giant has revised upwards the price of its three offers. As a reminder, the so-called Essential offer (one screen at a time and no high-definition) thus goes from 7.99 to 8.99 euros per month. The Standard offer (two simultaneous screens and high-definition) sees its price evolve from 11.99 to 13.49 euros, an increase of 1.50 euros per month. Finally, the Premium offer, which gives the right to four simultaneous screens and ultra-high definition programs, will now cost 17.99 euros per month, against 15.99 euros previously.

For Freebox Delta and One subscribers, the Essential offer remains included at no additional cost, but in the case of a subscription to a higher offer (Standard or Premium), the price increase will be effective on October 1, the operator announces. Faced with this increase, some may be tempted to modify their offer to avoid an increase in their bill. Univers Freebox offers you different solutions for this.

How to change your Netflix option?

Netflix is ​​in fact available as an option for all Freebox subscribers, and you can change the plan at any time. If you wish to modify your offer, everything is done from your Freebox subscriber area, in the “Television” section.

Click on “Netflix” to get all the information about this subscription. You can thus modify your subscription according to your needs. Note that at present, the rates have not yet been updated, since the increase will not be effective until October 1.

You can also find information about your account, such as your password or your Netflix username. If during the activation of the subscription, you were not able to complete it, you will also be offered to resume the activation easily.





From the subscriber area for Freebox Pop, Revolution and mini 4K subscribers where Netflix is ​​not included, there is also a button to terminate your option, if even the price of the Essential offer is deemed too expensive.

If I haven’t taken the Netflix option for Freebox, what should I do?

However, some of you may have subscribed to Netflix directly and not through the option offered by Free. So, if you want to change your plan after registering, everything is done from your Netflix subscriber area (from the mobile application or the website), once logged in, go to “Account”.

Then click on “Change plan” in the “Plan details” section.

You will be able to choose which options you want to enjoy the American streaming platform.

At the time of writing, the price of the offer to which you are subscribed remains the one before the increase

You can confirm the change after choosing your new offer. Remember to restart the application in your Freebox or even the box for the new package to be taken into account.