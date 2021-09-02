New Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition: 007’s lethal weapon

With the approach of the last episode of James Bond, which is scheduled for release in France on October 6, Land Rover draws its Defender V8 Bond Edition. An all-terrain vehicle customized by the manufacturer’s SV Bespoke department, to the glory of 007.

Even if it will be distributed there, the special series Defender V8 Bond Edition of Land Rover was certainly not studied to supply the hexagonal market. It must be said that with its 5.0 engine of 525 horsepower with a torque of 625 Nm, the luxury 4×4 is severely punished by the ecological scale (the V8 version of the new Defender receives a penalty of € 30,000 in our country).

Like the classic model in the catalog, this Defender V8 will be sold in two versions, 90 and 110. Created especially for the release of the last installment of the adventures of 007 “Die can wait” by the Land Rover SV Bespoke customization department, this special series is thus adorned with several exclusives including various equipment, accessories and design touches, in direct connection with the famous secret agent and the Defender he drives in the last opus.





Laser engraving

The Defender V8 Bond Edition, in a nasty black livery, thus stands on 22 ” Gloss Black wheels and Xenon Blue foil front brake calipers. But also an exclusive rear badge “Defender 007”, illuminated sill plates “007” or a new animation on the Pivi Pro touch screen and a luminous marking on the ground “puddle” 007 when opening the driver’s door. Note also that each Defender V8 Bond Edition bears the SV Bespoke logo and an exclusive laser engraving “One of 300”, signifying the number of units of this special series that will be marketed worldwide. The new Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition sells for £ 105,395 for the 90 version and £ 108,040 for its 110 counterpart, i.e. between 122,605 and 125,681 €.